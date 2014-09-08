Kelly Killoren Bensimon: Live from Fashion Week

This season’s New York Fashion Week started off on a very sad note, with the passing of fashion maven Joan Rivers, who was adored as both an incredible comedian and an iconic New Yorker. Not only did she have an eye for the bauble, she also gave life to fashion designers, celebrities and reality stars.

Fashion Week will never be the same — but alas the show must go on.

For spring 2015, sequins are making a big comeback, and I wore a gold sequin romper to designer Son Jung Wan’s show. Shining in the front row were models Garrett Neff and Alex Lundqvist, as well as Kelly Rutherford.

Breakout designer Luis Antonio’s show was a breath of fresh air, with with artist Clemente-drawn fabrics and a navy sequin jumpsuit that just screamed Jennifer Lopez.

At the Jack Spade men’s presentation, Adidas was back in a big way, with great white sneakers by the iconic brand. Other cool men’s accessories, like oversized duffels, were also on display.

And speaking of sneakers, Rick Owens’ collaboration with Adidas is insane and a definite must for men. Guys: If you don’t own something from Rick Owens, definitely check out his store on Hudson Street. It’s a destination.

At Tess Giberson, the flowing, pleated dresses and skirts were so stunning. It’s incredible to see designers like Tess, who worked for Calvin Klein and has now branched out on her own to create such a stellar spring collection.

And did I tell you her children had their first day of school the day before the show? Talk about a woman who can do everything.

And if that’s not enough for the first few days of Fashion Week (it runs through Sept. 11), Kendall Jenner walked in the Diane von Furstenberg and Tommy Hilfiger shows, and newbie Gareth Pugh wowed with his out-there installation, sponsored by Lexus at Basketball City.

HSN also showcased its cool collections from Kelly Osbourne, Serena Williams and Giuliana Rancic. So keep your eyes glued to the tube for those goods for spring.

I also want to wish a big congrats to Paper magazine for its 30th anniversary cover with the gorge Courtney Love.

So far, some of the big trends for spring are botanicals, African primitive prints, navy and cobalt blue, kelly green and architectural, asymmetrical dressing.

Sounds like a very stylish spring indeed.

