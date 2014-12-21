Last-minute gift guide for the ladies in your life

These gifts can be picked up in a New York minute.

Christmas is just days away, which either means your holiday shopping is complete — or you still have a few people on your list. If the latter hits closer to home, there’s no need to panic. These gifts can be picked up in a New York minute, no online ordering or stock refills necessary, for the ladies in your life.

Clarisonic Mia 3 Luxury Skincare Essentials Holiday Gift Set

For someone with dozens of makeup palettes, products and brushes, it’s important to have a tool to take it all off. This set includes the Clarisonic Mia 3, a brush head and five top-selling skincare products for cleansing and anti-aging. $199; Sephora, multiple locations, sephora.com

Massimo Dutti leather biker jacket

A leather jacket is a fashion staple, and she’ll look cool while staying warm, in this chic style — no motorcycle needed. $380; Massimo Dutti, 689 Fifth Ave., 212-371-2555, massimodutti.com

MacKenzie-Childs Courtley Check Tree Dish

Like the design itself, this handmade dish is perfect for a whimsical and classic woman. $92; MacKenzie-Childs, 20 W. 57th St., 212-570-6050, mackenzie-childs.com

Lady M Confections gift card

A gift card to this bakery, famous for its Mille Crepes — a cake comprised of 20 or so handmade crepes layered with light pastry cream — will be a real treat. Lady M Confections, multiple locations, ladym.com

Q&Q SmileSolar Series

Find the perfect watch for her with these solar-powered watches, which come in several color bands and faces. Even better, a portion of proceeds go to Table For Two, which delivers school meals to children in Africa and Asia. $40; Story, 144 10th Ave., 212-242-4853, thisisstory.com

Flywheel class

Give her the boutique fitness experience with a gift card to this cycling and barre studio, which conveniently has locations all across the city. Starting at $34/class; multiple locations, flywheelsports.com

Beats by Dre Solo HD headphones

These trendy headphones will make rocking out in public look good. They come with a travel case and are compatible with most devices. $129.99; Target, 517 E. 117th St. Suite 201, 212-835-0860