Last-minute gift guide for the men on your list

Christmas is just days away. If you still have your dad, boyfriend, brother or best guy friend on your shopping list, no sweat. Among these gifts is something he’s sure to love.

Jazz tumblers

You can’t go wrong with barware — especially tumblers as contemporary as these. $75 (set of four); Jung Lee, 25 W. 29th St., 212-257-5655

Hudson Maple Cask Rye

The craft whiskey aficionado will want this seasonal spirit for his collection. $44.99; Astor Wines & Spirits, 399 Lafayette, 212-674-7500

Bespoke Post subscription

For the discerning gentleman in your life, give the gift of Bespoke Post, a monthly subscription service. Past boxes have featured aged cocktail sets and high-end shaving kits. Digital gift cards starting at $55; bespokepost.com/gift

Fort Greene Beard Oil

Show him you care with this beard oil by Brooklyn Grooming, comprised of organic sesame and hempseed oils for a replenishing, moisturizing shave experience.$29; By Brooklyn, 261 Smith St., Cobble Hill, 718-643-0606

Taproom No. 307 beer class

Treat the craft beer lover in your life to a special beer class with beer sommelier Haley Jensen with a gift card from Taproom 307. “Subjects” include stouts, IPAs, ciders and more. $45 for one person, $80 for two; Taproom No. 307, 307 Third Ave., 212-725-4766

Uniqlo ultra light down vest

This light-weight vest, available in a variety of colors, is the perfect layering piece, whether worn as an inner or outer layer. $49.90; Uniqlo, 666 Fifth Ave., 877-486-4756

TOKYObay Eddie pocket watch

This throwback is perfect for the man with a bit of flair. It has a classic number font, silver plating and a pocket clip ideal for a waistcoat or belt loop. $75; Verve, 338 Bleecker St., 212-675-6693