Learn how to sail on the Hudson River this summer

Do you know a jibe from a tack? The mast from the boom?

Learn the essentials of sailing, no experience required, on the Hudson River this summer with Offshore Sailing School.

The NYC sailing institution is offering lessons, camps and certification courses at the North Cove Marina in Battery Park this summer through a new partnership with Brookfield Place.

The school has been in operation in NYC for more than 50 years since starting out in City Island in 1964. Besides North Cove Marina, today the school also offers lessons at Pier 25 in TriBeCa, Liberty Landing Marina in Jersey City and three resorts in Florida.

At the North Cove Marina, programs include a three-day certification course where you can learn the tools to skipper a boat; two-hour, laid-back lessons; and KidsSail, a weeklong camp for 7-17 year olds running from June 22 through Aug. 10. The program costs $325 for half days, $600 for full days, and scholarships covering the entire fee are available for families that demonstrate need.

Hourlong sails for just $35 are also in the works for select dates during the summer at the marina.

“We want everyone to be able to handle boats on the harbor this year,” said Doris Colgate, who runs the program with her husband, Steve Colgate. “What we want is for families to sail together.”

For more information, visit offshoresailing.com.