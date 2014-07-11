Manhattanhenge: Where to see the sunset July 11, 12

You have a second chance to see one of the New York’s beautiful sunsets. Weather permitting, that is.

Manhattanhenge, when the sunset lines up with the city’s grid and bathes the city in golden light, will return on Saturday. At 8:25 p.m., half the sun’s disk will sit above the horizon and half below, “simultaneously illuminating both the north and south sides of every cross street of the borough’s grid,” according to Neil deGrasse Tyson of the Hayden Planetarium, who coined the phrase “Manhattanhenge.”

There will be a preview on Friday, July 11, when you can see the full ball of the sunset through the grid.

For the best view, the American Museum of Natural History recommends cross streets such as 14th, 23rd, 34th, 42nd and 57th Streets. Since the sun will line up perfectly with the grid, it is viewable from Brooklyn and Queens, too.

Manhattanhenge happens twice a year, but clouds on May 29 prevented it from being visible. The last-minute clouds meant that many New Yorkers were out to watch, but were disappointed at the last minute. “Just saw 1 other person crying. I could tell Manhattanhenge had broken her heart, too. We shared a knowing look,” tweeted Sarah Jessica Parker after the disappointment.