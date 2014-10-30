Most offensive Halloween costumes of 2014

2014 has been a tough year. Even more reason to celebrate Halloween, right?

But there are a few wounds that are just too fresh for jest this year. There’s really no reason to dress up in blackface ever (cough, Julianne Hough, cough) — and pairing with a beaten-up Janay Rice (or a doll) is definitely not a good idea.

From ISIS to sexy Ebola containment suit, here’s a quick roundup of the worst costumes so far this year. (What we’re saying is that you should NOT show up at your office party in one of these get-ups.)

Sexy Ebola Containment Suit

As if being a regular Ebola health care worker isn’t tough enough, Brands on Sale has the ultimate offensive costume: a Sexy Ebola containment suit. “The short dress and chic gas mask will be the talk of Milan, London, Paris and New York as the world’s fashionistas seek global solutions to hazmat couture,” according to the advertisement. Nope.

Ray and Janay Rice

Keith Olbermann tweeted (and blasted on his show) a couple who wore Ray and Janay Rice costumes for Halloween (complete with blackface and a mock black eye). The account is now locked, which is probably for the best. And they’re hardly alone in dressing as Ray Rice, as Gawker noted in a post featuring plenty of other costumes — one even featuring a child dragging a doll representing Janay.

Adrian Peterson

TMZ captured video of a man in Los Angeles dressed as Adrian Peterson … complete with a baby he beat with a stick. Classy.

ISIS

As if the ISIS threat didn’t seem scary enough, here comes the sexy ISIS fighters. And what’s worst, there’s a costume has been making the social media rounds of a child dressed as an ISIS fighter, with a doll about to be beheaded. Really, just don’t.

Michael Brown/Ferguson protester

Michael Brown’s death roiled the nation, and the town of Ferguson, Missouri erupted into protests. So excuse us for thinking it’s a bad idea to spoof that into a Halloween costume. It might be timely, but there really might not be anything more offensive.

Redskins

Another racial controversy, another thing to avoid. Despite how topical it may seem, glorifying a team name at the center of a nationwide controversy is probably not a very good idea.