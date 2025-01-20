Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
People

SEE IT! New Yorkers flock to Central Park to enjoy snow day

By Posted on
DSC07068-2
Native New Yorkers and tourists alike flocked to enjoy the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday in Central Park Monday after the greenspace was blanketed white by snow.
Photo by Dean Moses

Native New Yorkers and tourists alike flocked to enjoy the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday in Central Park Monday after the greenspace was blanketed with about 1.5 inches of snow Sunday.

It was easy to see why the 840-acre park is dubbed the city’s “Crown Jewel” after its luscious landscape was dusted with snow. Children laughed loudly as they slung themselves down slopes on sleds, while teens and young adults went to war in snowball fights. Others ventured down icy pathways and climbed over rocks, taking in the picturesque afternoon.

Parkgoers also made their way to the Wollman Rink, holding each other’s hands as they twirled on the ice. Animals also enjoyed the snow, with dogs playing fetch and squirrels getting fed by visitors.

Photo by Dean Moses
Photo by Dean Moses
Photo by Dean Moses
Photo by Dean Moses
Photo by Dean Moses
Photo by Dean Moses
Photo by Dean Moses
Photo by Dean Moses
Photo by Dean Moses
Photo by Dean Moses
Photo by Dean Moses
Photo by Dean Moses
Photo by Dean Moses
Photo by Dean Moses
Photo by Dean Moses
Photo by Dean Moses
Photo by Dean Moses
Photo by Dean Moses
Photo by Dean Moses
Photo by Dean Moses

 

About the Author

Dean Moses

Dean Moses is the Breaking News Editor at amNewYork Metro and resident photographer. He covers NYPD, crime, homelessness, and anything breaking news.

Related Articles

More from around NYC