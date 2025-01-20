SEE IT! New Yorkers flock to Central Park to enjoy snow day

Native New Yorkers and tourists alike flocked to enjoy the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday in Central Park Monday after the greenspace was blanketed white by snow.

Native New Yorkers and tourists alike flocked to enjoy the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday in Central Park Monday after the greenspace was blanketed with about 1.5 inches of snow Sunday.

It was easy to see why the 840-acre park is dubbed the city’s “Crown Jewel” after its luscious landscape was dusted with snow. Children laughed loudly as they slung themselves down slopes on sleds, while teens and young adults went to war in snowball fights. Others ventured down icy pathways and climbed over rocks, taking in the picturesque afternoon.

Parkgoers also made their way to the Wollman Rink, holding each other’s hands as they twirled on the ice. Animals also enjoyed the snow, with dogs playing fetch and squirrels getting fed by visitors.