New York ‘momisms’: Tough love goes a long way in the city

Don’t make me leave you on this subway!

Being a mom is no easy job. Being a mom in New York City is even harder. In honor of Mother’s Day, we salute the tough New York moms who have worried about us, put up with us and, for better or for worse, loved us through it all.

Typical momism: Don’t make me pull this car over!

New York momism: Don’t make me leave you on this subway!

Typical momism: Never talk to strangers!

New York momism: Never talk to tourists!

Typical momism: Look both ways before you cross the street!

New York momism: Look out for taxi drivers, buses, bicycles and coyotes before you cross the street!

Typical momism: Money doesn’t grow on trees!

New York momism: MetroCards don’t grow on trees!

Typical momism: Were you born in a barn?

New York momism: Were you born on Long Island?

Typical momism: When I was a kid, we had to walk 15 miles uphill both ways.

New York momism: When I was a kid, we couldn’t just call an Uber.

Typical momism: If all your friends jumped off a cliff, would you jump too?

New York momism: If all your friends jumped off the Empire State Building, would you jump too?

Typical momism: If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all.

New York momism: Shut ya mouth!

Typical momism: No means no.

New York momism: Fuggedaboudit.