Nike+ FuelBand, Fitbit Force, Jawbone UP24: Learn about the latest fitness bands

Do you know how many steps you took, how many stairs you climbed and how many calories you burned today? Do you want to?

Whether you’re looking to get in shape or just up your fitness game, it might be time to invest in a wearable fitness tracker. But with an ever-expanding list of options, picking the right device to fit your goals and your lifestyle is no small feat.

Here’s what you need to know about three of the newest on the market, plus info on the best of the rest.

NIKE+ FUELBAND SE

Price: $149

What it does: Released in November, the new Nike+ FuelBand continues to measure all types of activity with an increment called NikeFuel as wearers work toward hourly and daily goals. It also tracks calories burned, monitors sleep and tells time, plus it includes a new feature that allows users to log workout sessions such as yoga and weightlifting. Sync with the Nike+ FuelBand app to track progress and achievements over time. "Win the hour" if you’re active for more than five consecutive minutes.

How it works: Real-time connection to iPhone 4S and above or iPod Touch fifth generation and above with Bluetooth 4.0. Optimized for the Web. Not compatible with Android devices.

Appearance: Black wristband with four color combos and NikeFuel displayed; new rose gold FuelBand is $169.

Water resistant: Yes

Charging: USB charging cable included

Battery life: One to four days

Social: Join a group with family and friends and share activity and achievements, plus cheer each other on and work toward a group goal.

More: nike.com

FITBIT FORCE

Price: $129.95

What it does: Fitbit’s newest wearable device, which was released in October, tracks steps and stairs taken, distance traveled, active minutes and calories burned. It also tells time and tracks sleep, waking the wearer with a vibrating alarm. The app motivates with push notifications, tracks fitness trends over time and monitors goals. Fitbit offers other similar devices like the Flex and One (both $99.95).

How it works: Real-time connection to iOS or Android devices with Bluetooth 4.0. Syncs wirelessly to computer. Also syncs to other popular fitness apps such as My Fitness Pal and Lose It!

Appearance: Wristband in black or slate; displays stats

Water resistant: Yes

Charging: USB charging cable included

Battery life: Seven to 10 days

Social: Make and follow friends, online and through the app, whom you can compete with and send direct messages. You can also earn activity badges and share your daily or weekly averages on Facebook or Twitter.

More: fitbit.com

JAWBONE UP24

Price: $149.99

What it does: Released in November, the UP24 wristband passively tracks steps taken, distance traveled and calories burned. It also monitors sleep and breaks down active and idle time. Log food and drink, plus all types of activity. The companion app shows data and lets you add things like meals and mood. It also tracks milestones and offers suggestions for daily goals, called "Today I Will."

How it works: Wirelessly syncs with Bluetooth Smart. Works with iPhone 4S and newer, iPod Touch fifth generation and newer, iPad third generation and newer and iPad Mini and newer

Appearance:Wristband in onyx or persimmon; no display

Water resistant: Splash resistant, but do not submerge

Charging: USB charging cable included

Battery life: Up to seven days

Social: Track other friends using UP devices

More: jawbone.com/up

BEST OF THE REST

Polar Loop: $109.95, polarloop.com

Larklife: $149.99, lark.com

BodyMedia FitLink: $119, bodymedia.com

Bowflex Boost: $50, bowflexboost.com