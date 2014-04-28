NYC sample sales: Yumi Kim and Botkier

Yumi Kim: Through May 4, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily. 40 Prince St., at Mulberry St. Womenswear is up to 80% off.Zadig & Voltaire: April 29, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; April 30-May 2, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; May 3, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. 260 Fifth Ave., btwn 28th and 29th sts., 212-725-5400. Women’s and men’s clothing, plus accessories and items for kids, are up to 80% off.

Botkier: April 30-May 3, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; May 4, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 225 Fifth Ave., btwn 26th and 27th sts. Handbags are up to 75% off.

Send sale listings to Julie.Gordon@am-ny.com.