Online gift cards perfect for the last-minute holiday present

You can do better than an iTunes gift card this holiday season.

Sure, some people will gladly put that and other readily-available check-out fare like Amazon to good use. But for a present that says “I waited until the last minute” with a personal touch, try these gift cards instead. Even better — they are all available online, so you don’t even have to go to a store.

For the theater buff:

New York City is a hotbed for theater, though it can be a pricey hobby. For the regular Broadway goer, consider TodayTix, where you can find anything from lotteries and rush tickets to premium seats. Gift cards can be used on any show on TodayTix and can be sent digitally or by mail. todaytix.com

For the mani regular:

Upgrade her mani with a session at nail art destination Valley Nails, which has three locations in Manhattan. These nails are the ultimate splurge, so make sure there’s enough for fun nail art — a manicure is $35 and gel is $50, with nail art another $15 or more. valleynyc.com

For the spa enthusiast:

East Village bathhouse Russian and Turkish Baths is a New York City institution. An escape to one of its saunas and steam rooms will be a welcome gift this winter. Admission is $40, so make sure you give enough to cover that. Splurge on massages, mud treatments and seaweed salt scrubs at your own discretion. russianturkishbaths.com/shop–cart

For the voracious reader:

If you have a friend who’s always looking for a recommendation for a good read, enter subscription service Book of the Month Club. Each month, choose from a selection of new releases and see what other members are reading. The basic three-month membership is $44.97. bookofthemonth.com/gift

For the movie maven:

One of the biggest openings of the year was Texas import Alamo Drafthouse. The new movie theater, part of the City Point development in downtown Brooklyn, features seven state-of-the-art auditoriums where you can order food to your seat, as well as bar. When you spend at least $50 on a gift card, you get a $10 food and beverage voucher. drafthouse.com/giftcards

For the serial non-lunch-packer:

Online food delivery service Seamless recently started offering gift cards for the first time ever. So give that friend who never brings bagged lunch one on the house this holiday. Their bank account will thank you. seamless.com/giftcards

For the boutique fitness fiend:

For the SoulCycle, Pure Barre, FlyWheel, Row House, etc. fanatic in your life, shower them with credits toward those pricey fitness hobbies. Many offer specials this time of year, so you might be able to find some savings on those $34 or $35 classes, too.

For the trend follower:

For that friend in your life who always seems to be sporting the latest trends, make it a little easier for them to stay on top of the newest fashions with a gift card to online jewelry store BaubleBar. Gift cards can be in purchased in any amount between $10 and $1,000, with which they can have their pick of tassel drop earrings, chokers and monogram necklaces. baublebar.com

For the kitsch lover:

A gift certificate will go far at Copenhagen chain Flying Tiger, which has three locations in Manhattan. Cute trinkets and tchotchkes can be found for as low as $1 or $2, so they can stock up on kitchen, office, bath and home supplies with abandon. us.flyingtiger.com

For the subway averse:

Even in a city chock full of cabs, Uber has become an indispensable form of transportation for many. For the friend who has the ride-sharing service on the app equivalent of speed dial, give them the gift of a ride or two this holiday — and maybe even spare them from resorting to UberPool during those peak times. uber.com/gift-cards