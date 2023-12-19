Meet Governors Island’s newest working dogs who will keep geese at bay

Atlas (left) and Reed (right) are the newest members of the Governors Island working dogs.

Some jobs need a dog’s touch.

The Trust for Governors Island announced that two new dogs have joined Governors Island’s working dog team: Atlas, a two-year-old blue merle border collie, and Reed, a five-month-old border collie puppy.

The pair will join the Trust’s two border collie employees, Chip and Aspen, to help keep the geese population under control and prevent birds from dirtying up the Island.

Reed was named in honor of the late Jim Reed, a longtime member of the Governors Island family who was involved in building and caring for the Island’s park and grounds. The late Reed was also responsible for “hiring” the first pack of working dogs in 2015 to humanely keep visiting geese off of the Island’s lawns and public spaces.

“Our beautiful lawns and public spaces would not be in the amazing condition they are today without the efforts of our working dogs,” said Clare Newman, president & CEO of the Trust for Governors Island. “Atlas and Reed are welcome additions to the team, and we look forward to watching all four members of our working dog team bound around our campus, keeping us free of geese and allowing our visitors to enjoy our pristine green spaces.”

After trying out different methods of goose control, the Trust for Governors Island found that utilizing working dogs was the most sustainable and humane solution.

Herding dogs like border collies use their natural instincts to control but not harm the birds, chasing them away. The dogs take turns overnight on the Island with a human caretaker, making rounds at dawn and dusk daily.

Atlas has already started his work chasing geese, while Redd will begin officially on his first birthday. The duo are very excited about joining the team.

“Ruff, ruff, ruff, ruff!” said Atlas and Reed in a joint statement.

You can follow the Governors Island working dogs’ Instagram page, @giworkingdogs. For more information about Governors Island, visit www.govisland.org.