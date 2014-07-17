‘Real Housewives’ star NeNe Leakes launches new clothing line for HSN

Ask “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star NeNe Leakes who’s the best-dressed housewife on the popular show and she doesn’t hesitate for a second. “On my show I think I dress better than everyone. I have every shoe there is and there’s not any girl that compete with me on the show. I am the queen of fashion.”

And the self-proclaimed fashion queen has taken it one step further with the new NeNe NeNe Leakes clothing line that she’ll launch on HSN July 28. The 17-piece collection of easy but jazzy separates in sizes 2-24 ranges is price from $39 for a high-low knit tank to $139 for a sharp faux leather colorblock jacket. In between there are dazzling vests with attached chiffon panels ($99), figure flattering ruched skirts ($59.50), and stretch leggings ($69.90). One of Leakes’ favorite pieces — she calls it a “cozy” — is a drapey blanket cardigan ($89.90). “I’m obsessed with it,” Leakes said. “I run kind of cold so I take it with me to restaurants and on airplanes.”

Leakes, who describes her own style as “easy, comfortable and fabulous,” says her fans are always asking her about her wardrobe choices. And that they think she’s bigger than she is (she’s 5’10” tall and wears a size 10). “They think I’m a size 16 or 20,” but you do look larger on TV,” admitted Leakes who besides the “Housewives” series has appeared on “Dancing With The Stars, “Glee” and “The New Normal.”

Though she says the collection works for all sizes across the board, Leakes is especially focused on “curvy girls. They want to look nice but can’t find things that look good in a size 18. My biggest inspiration is curvy, larger women.” Her other inspiration? Her very own closet. “I pulled a lot of looks from my personal wardrobe. And we recreated things to make sure they had the right look and feel. I have a big say in the clothing. You have to be very hands-on,” she said adding that the design process took about a year.

And although Leakes has a big, bold persona she’s a bit nervous about the launch of her collection. “I’m really scared. I want people to enjoy the pieces and I hope the line does really well. We tried to cover everything for everyone.”