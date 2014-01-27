Romantic places for getaways this Valentine’s Day

This year, Valentine’s Day is the kick-off to President’s Day Weekend, so surprise your special someone with a great getaway. Whether near or far, simple or grand, we have some lovely options:

Mohonk, N.Y.

If you don’t have much time to spare, check out the Romantic Getaway Special at Mohonk Mountain House. The grand, Victorian castle resort, located just 90 miles north of the city, is offering a one-night getaway on Feb. 14. It includes a guest room with a romantic wood-burning fireplace, breakfast and lunch buffets, afternoon tea and cookies, and a three-course candlelit dinner finished with a chocolaty Sweetheart Dessert for Two. A variety of resort activities are also included in the rate, such as open-air ice-skating; yoga, meditation and fitness classes; and swimming in a heated pool with sunset views. Rates begin at $343 per person, per night, based on double occupancy. Taxes and gratuities are not included. For reservations, call 855-274-4020 or visit Mohonk.com

Hershey, Pa.

Upgrade that heart-shaped box of chocolates to a stay in The Sweetest Place on Earth. The Hotel Hershey and Hershey Lodge each offers a Chocolate-Covered Kiss Package. It includes deluxe accommodations, two 7-oz. Hershey’s kisses, rose petal turndown service, champagne and chocolate-covered strawberries, a full breakfast and admission to The Hershey Story’s Museum Experience. Stay at The Hotel Hershey from $395 or Hershey Lodge from $259. Rates are based on availability and will vary based on the dates of stay and the number of guests in the room. Package price is per night and does not include taxes or gratuities. Other restrictions may apply and rates are subject to change. Offer valid Feb. 1-28. Chocolatecoveredfebruary.com

Atlantic City, N.J.

You get a lot more for your money at this seaside resort in winter. Tropicana’s Valentine’s Day Package includes overnight accommodations on Feb. 14, continental breakfast in bed for two, and a $20 drink credit valid at Tangos or Rumba Lounge. $219 per couple. Rate does not include taxes or fees. To check availability and make a reservation, call 800-345-8767 and reference booking code TVAL14. Tropicana.net

Boston, Mass.

Put a sexy twist on your night with the Revere Hotel’s Screaming Orgasm Package. In addition to superior overnight accommodations, guests are given a private one-hour mixology lesson. Kirsten “Kitty” Amann, Boston-based author of “The Screaming Orgasm: 69 X-rated cocktails,” will show couples how to craft X-rated cocktails in the secluded Ruby Bar and will even help them create their very own signature X-rated drink. Rates start at $319 per couple, based on double occupancy. Taxes not included. Offer available Feb. 1-28. Reverehotel.com

Crested Butte, Colo.

A ski trip to this charming Colorado town has authentic Old West flavor. The village’s Victorian houses, antique streetlights and local shops are a great off-slope companion to skiing the steep Crested Butte. VacationRoost’s Winter Air Credit Promotion includes four nights of lodging, three days of lift tickets, equipment rental and a $100 air credit per person (for up to four guests). From $1,150 per couple, including taxes and fees. Price does not include airfare. Subject to availability. Four-night minimum stay required. Only valid on flights arriving and departing from Gunnison County Airport. Valid for roundtrip travel through April 5. Air credit will be applied after you purchase your package and book your flights with VR Travel. Mountainreservations.com

Miami, Fla.

If you’re a couple of music fans, make punk band Blondie’s Feb. 15 performance at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach the heart of your Valentine trip. The Heart of Glass Package offers deluxe accommodations, two passes to the performance, a meet-and-greet with Blondie, a two-hour open specialty cocktail bar, a welcome amenity, a 2 p.m. late check-out, access to the BleauLive Lounge throughout weekend, a three-course dinner for two at a Fontainebleau Signature restaurant and two select 50-minute spa treatments. From $799 per couple, per night, based on a three-night stay. Rate is subject to availability and subject to change without notice. Taxes, fees and gratuities not included. Other packages are also available. Bleaulive.com

Napa, Calif.

Twitter addicts will fall for The Meritage Resort & Spa’s Twitter-Patter Romance Package this holiday. Where else can you receive a spa robe custom monogrammed with your Twitter handle to take home with you? Indulge in a bottle of sparkling wine and six Twitter-oons (Twitter Blue Macaroons) upon arrival. Then soak up the serenity of Napa Valley while spending two nights in a superior guest room or suite with nightly turndown service and a late check-out. Breakfast in bed, dinner for two at Siena Restaurant (up to $150, no cash value) and a 50-minute candlelit couples massage at Spa Terra are also included. From $1,000 per couple; offer does not include $20 daily resort fee. Two-night minimum stay required; additional nights are booked at the best available rate. Must be booked two weeks in advance to allow time for monogramming. Offer is valid for stays Feb. 1-28. Package is subject to availability and blackout dates may apply. Make sure to mention Twitter when booking. Themeritageresort.com

Jamaica

Adventurous types may be intrigued by Couples Resorts’ Secret Rendezvous Package, where the all-inclusive resort you stay at remains a secret until seven days prior to your arrival. The options, all in Jamaica, include Couples Tower Isle, Couples Sans Souci, Couples Negril and Couples Swept Away. $475 per couple, per night. Includes all service charges, taxes and gratuities. Travel Feb. 1-28, with a three-night minimum stay. Couples.com

St. Lucia

If it’s true love, splurge on a trip to the Hawaii of the Caribbean. Lush and picturesque, St. Lucia offers plenty of sandy beaches, first-rate diving and other outdoor diversions. At Marigot Beach Club and Dive Resort, the Special Valentine Package includes a bottle of wine; a box of exotic dark or milk chocolates; a sunset cruise; one private, candlelit beach dinner; and accommodations in the Panorama Studios with daily breakfast. $1,700 per couple for a seven-night minimum stay. All taxes are included. Book by Feb. 10 for travel Feb. 10 – 20. Marigotbeachclub.com

Bahamas cruise

Seafaring sweethearts should head south next month to board the Celebrity Century. The three-day cruise embarks from Fort Lauderdale on Feb. 12, making stops in Nassau and Coco Cay, Bahamas. Inside cabins from $159, oceanview from $269, balcony from $329 and suites from $549. Prices are per person, based on double occupancy and subject to availability. They include port charges but not airfare or, where applicable, airport or government taxes or fees. Book select oceanview categories and higher and choose from one of the following three offers: a free $100 per cabin onboard credit, free pre-paid gratuities or a free beverage package for two. Promotions may not be combinable with all fares. Vacationstogo.com