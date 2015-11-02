Save on winter travel with these hotel deals

Between flights, rooms and maybe some new pieces for your warm-weather travel wardrobe, trips can quickly get expensive. Save some money with these hotel and resort deals to sunny destinations:

South Beach

Save 15% off the best available rate, plus get a bottle of champagne upon arrival, when you book and prepay two weeks in advance at the Surfcomber Miami, a Kimpton Hotel property in South Beach, Florida. Rate is nonrefundable. Use rate code ADVP when booking online at surfcomber.com.

Palm Beach

Get 20% off your reservation when you book and prepay 21 days in advance at the Tideline Ocean Resort & Spa, a Kimpton Hotel property in Palm Beach, Florida. Rate is nonrefundable. Use rate code UBC5 when booking online at tidelineresort.com.

Cayman Islands

Save on airfare and hotel rates through Expedia.com, which is offering discounted packages on Cayman Airways starting as low as 45% off when you book your flight and hotel through the website. Now through Dec. 31, find special low rates at hotels and resorts including Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman, Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort, The Westin Grand Cayman, Sunshine Suites Resort, Holiday Inn Resort Grand Cayman and the Wyndham Reef Resort. Book at expedia.com/caymanairways.

Guanica, Puerto Rico

Buy two nights and get a third free when you book a midweek stay at the Copamarina Beach Resort & Spa in Guanica, on the southern coast, now through Dec. 20. Rates starting from $96.67 per room. Must have a Sunday, Monday or Tuesday stay. Not applicable on Friday or Saturday. Book at copamarina.com.