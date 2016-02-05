Say yes to the gift card at Columbus Circle

Will Cupid’s arrow sway you to get down on one knee under the red neon lights of an H&M sign?

Here’s a good reason to get engaged this Valentine’s Day: Money.

The Shops at Columbus Circle — yes, that suburban-style shopping mall at 59th Street featuring chain stores like J. Crew, Bebe, Sephora and a Whole Foods Market — is holding a contest for all couples who get engaged in their building on Feb. 14.

According to a press release, the “150-foot tall glass curtain wall offering billion dollar-sweeping views of Central Park” is a “popular spot” for proposals.

But don’t let Cupid’s arrow sway you to get down on one knee under the red neon lights of an H&M sign.

It’s money that should persuade you in this major life decision.

Anyone who gets engaged at The Shops at Columbus Circle on Feb. 14 and shares the special moment on social media with @theshopsatcolumbuscircle or #shopcolumbuscircle, will be entered to win $500 gift card to The Shops at Columbus Circle.

This can’t even buy you a dinner for two at fancy mall restaurant Per Se (at $325/person, you’re better off chugging a few margaritas at Señor Frog’s), but maybe the $500 can go towards some celebratory smoothies at the shopping center’s basement Jamba Juice.