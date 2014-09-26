Spa Castle Manhattan opens in November

If you’ve ever been to Spa Castle in Queens, you know what heaven is. (If you go on a weekday, that is.)

There are a few things about the spa that are frustating, however. There can be lots of families and children – especially on the weekends – and it’s hard to get to without a car. (For those on public transit: take the 7 to the last stop, Flushing-Main St., and catch the Spa Castle shuttle.)

But Spa Castle is a smart company, and they are opening up a Manhattan location in November. Called Spa Castle Premier, it will be a place for “zen” seekers of a certain age. You must be 16 to enter.

Features:

3 floors of the Galleria Building (ninth floor includes a 4-season roof deck with bade pools)

Personal Jacuzzi’s and couple’s Jacuzzi’s

Tradtional foot bathing rituals

Swim-up bar

Six types of saunas

Ice igloo

Sleeping room

$65 per person. Open 365 days a year from 9 a.m. to midnight. 115 E. 57th St. SCpremier57.cm