Jordan Brand pop-up comes to Nordstrom’s flagship NYC store

Nordstrom’s flagship NYC location is hosting a limited-time pop-up for Jordan Brand at The Corner.

Now open to the public, the pop-up, which is part of an ongoing series of brand takeovers at Nordstrom, will feature the most coveted streetwear and sneakers for women.

“We’re excited to bring Jordan Brand to The Corner at our NYC flagship,” said Tracey Powers, Nordstrom Executive Vice President and General Merchandise Manager for Shoes. “This pop-up is all about celebrating women’s streetwear and sneaker culture. It’s a unique opportunity for our customers to discover exclusive drops and connect with a dynamic fashion community.”

The Jordan Brand pop-up will have exclusive apparel, sneakers, and accessories, plus other product drops that will be exclusive to the store and programming for the public. Every Thursday, the shop will host “Girl Talk” sessions with conversations between influential women centered on women’s roles in basketball and streetwear culture.

“The Jordan Brand partnership with Nordstrom magnifies our enduring legacy and impact on the women’s community,” said D’Anna Foster, GM of Jordan Brand Women’s Streetwear, North America. “This innovative apparel and footwear experience gives her access to styling experts that inspire her to structure the perfect head-to-toe streetwear look with confidence and individualism.”

Jordan Brand at The Corner will be open at Nordstrom (225 W 57th St.) through Nov. 10, with options to shop in-store and online. For more information, visit Nordstrom.com.