Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Lifestyle

L’Oreal’s Manga mascara mimics lash extensions without the expense

By
0
comments
Posted on

The wacky TV ads for L’Oreal Paris’ Voluminous Miss Manga mascara don’t do justice to a product that may very well give you the longest, lushest, darkest eyelashes of your life — with near-zero flaking and smudging.

Simply apply a few coats with the flexy, cone-shaped brush. And if you don’t want the doll-like Japanese anime effect of clustered clumps, just separate lashes with an eyelash comb.

Voila: Voluptuous, feathery filaments that run longer than an Akira Kurosawa flick.Available in Black, Blackest Black and Black-Brown (all but Black-Brown come in waterproof versions, too). $7.99, at drugstores

About the Author

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC