New York Fashion Week brings awareness to men’s mental health at Midtown runway show

One New York City fashion show is determined to bring mental health awareness for men back in style by normalizing males to “wear their heart on their sleeve” and ending machismo stigmas.

According to the Suicide Awareness Voices of Education (SAVE), approximately one man dies by suicide every 13.7 minutes in the United States. In light of this, INHERENT menswear collection launched their 2023 Fall/Winter runway show on Feb. 14 at the Manhattan Manor—located at 201 West 52nd Street—with the message that it is normal for men to be vulnerable.

“Drop the ‘be a man’ stigma and do something truly courageous, talk about your feelings. This is a lifestyle,” DJ John Quick said, reading aloud INHERENT Founder Taylor Draper’s statement prior to the showcase. “This is a mission to awaken the inherent confidence a man feels when he is looking his best, so he is equipped to take on everyday life and confidently talk about what he is feeling. This is INHERENT.”

The show featured layered outfits, such as fitted three-piece suits, tweed trousers, woolen sweaters, and even a dramatic cape in fall/winter colors. Each style exuded the grace and confidence the brand underscores in their message of mental wellness—look your best so that you can feel your best.

“I was inspired to create INHERENT after overcoming the darkest period of my life. I realized throughout my mental health journey that caring for myself and my appearance gave me the confidence to fight,” Draper said in a press release. “I’m thrilled to be able to share this message at NYFW and further bridge the gap between men, the resources they need, and the life they deserve, while showcasing our latest AUTHENTIC by INHERENT capsule and the Steve McQueen by INHERENT collection for which I drew motivation and inspiration from the style icon that is Steve McQueen, but also Theadora Van Runkle, who was costume and wardrobe designer on the feature films Bullitt and The Thomas Crown Affair that remain go-to movies for any Steve McQueen fan with an appreciation for the man’s style!”