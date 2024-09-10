PALOMO Spain took NYFW to church with spring runway show

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

PALOMO Spain’s collection took attendees to the church alter for their spring New York Fashion Week (NYFW) showcase on Aug. 7.

The clanking of stiletto heels echoed in the hallowed hall of Fourth Universalist Society in the City of New York—a Unitarian universalist church located at 160 Central Park West—Saturday, where attendees honored the beauty of the human body through fashion with PALOMO Spain’s “ALL OF HEAVEN’s PARTIES.”

Since the inception of PALOMO Spain in 2015, their message has been clear with cultivating genderless fashion. After nine years fighting for their place in the fashion world, designer and creative director Alejandro Gómez Palomo says that he is proud with how much the brand has grown and keeping true to their ethos.

“This collection is an evolution of my pride. It is what I like doing. I’ve been very true to myself; very honest to what the message of Paloma has been from the beginning. I’m not trying to change every collection, we just try to follow a narrative—a line in telling different stories every season,” Palomo told amNewYork Metro.

For the NYFW show, PALOMO Spain worked in collaboration with BIMBA Y LOLA to create: BIMBA y PALOMO collection, a host of clothing designs that includes shaggy fur coats, black leather maxi pleat trousers, gold rose bags and key rings, and other unisex attire.

“Introduce my designs into a more of a women’s wear universe. My designs are feminine but it is my feminine approach to men but now with BIMBA I really get to experiment with a women’s body, which is incredible to work with as well,” Palomo added.

Obtaining a seat at the fashion table is excoriatingly difficult, but PALOMO has worked hard to maintain its dramatic spirit and create a space for genderless fashion to be appreciated as works of art and style. It is the supportive community and individuality of New York City that makes NYFW the perfect event to showcase PALOMO Spain’s latest collection.

For actress Dascha Polanco, known for her breakout role in Orange is the New Black, was moved by PALOMO Spain’s message and shared that diversity is paramount in celebrating the arts and culture.

“I think that it is important for us to support diversity even in fashion and self-expression, freedom of expression. I am a big advocate for up-and-coming designers as well. And so, the one that dresses for the art versus to constrict and restrain,” Polanco told amNewYork Metro.

International Blonde bombshell and world-famous transsexual model, Amanda Lepore expressed her appreciation for PALOMO Spain’s genderless designs that speak more than just fashion but as a safe space for expression and community.

“I love that he does a lot of androgenous, unisex, and it’s definitely important for the community so that they can express themselves and dress the way they want to,” Lepore said.

With the question on lust, desire, and attraction often being seen as sinful emotions, PALOMO Spain uses ALL OF HEAVEN’S PARTIES to showcase how these are inherently human feelings intertwined with our nature and should not be admonished but celebrated.