Rebecca Minkoff introduces maternity line

Fresh off showing her wares during New York Fashion Week, designer Rebecca Minkoff has announced a new addition to her repertoire: a maternity line.

The mom of two is launching her collection this October at A Pea in the Pod and Destination Maternity stores, she revealed on Monday.

The limited-edition collection, designed during Minkoff’s second pregnancy earlier this year, is filled with both casual staples — like a funky leopard-print sweatshirt — and dressier pieces, including a chic velvet-panel dress.