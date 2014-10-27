Santoni opens on Madison Avenue

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

You don’t have to travel all the way to Italy for luxury leather shoes!

Italian handmade shoe brand, Santoni, opened its US flagship store at 762 Madison Avenue this past Friday.

While the brand’s original Madison Avenue store closed in 2010, the last five years have produced a reimagined, expansive brand that aims to expand its growth to the American market. This new boutique is currently Santoni’s only North American store.

Santoni’s 972 square foot boutique, designed by Spanish architect Patricia Urquiola, was created to replicate Santoni’s flagship boutique in Milan on Via Montenapoleone.

The New York boutique features men’s and women’s luxury collections. Santoni’s shoes are made for walking, but not too treacherously– men’s styles start at around $600 with women’s styles at around $700 and up.