‘Shark Week’-inspired soap on sale

This soap has real bite.

In honor of Discovery Channel’s always-anticipated “Shark Week,” skincare fave LUSH is releasing limited-edition shark fin soap bars from July 30 to Aug. 16.

The product — which features a paper fin as well as skin-softening seaweed, cleansing sea salt, lime and lavender — also gives back to the ocean’s toothy creatures: 100% of sales go to the United Conservationists in support of the organization’s FinFree movement to protect sharks.

$5.95 each; at LUSH, 7 E. 14th St., 212-255-5133, and other LUSH locations