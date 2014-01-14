Stars flock to Stella McCartney pre-fall presentation

Stylistas were really revving up their fashion engines at Stella McCartney’s pre-fall 2014 presentation on Monday night.

Models showcased the designer’s wares while riding around in miniature Range Rovers and Escalades while A-list guests mingled at the swanky Harold Pratt House & Peterson Hall on the Upper East Side.

Besides looking at the clothes, partygoers were happily chit-chatting about cute kiddos. As one witness put it: “Everyone was gushing over each other’s children and grandchildren.”

Blythe Danner was spotted showing Susan Sarandon cellphone photos of her daughter Gwyneth Paltrow’s two kids, Apple and Moses. Sarandon also asked new parents Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin to see a pic of their baby girl Carmen.

Jake Gyllenhaal, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Liv Tyler and Jerry Seinfeld and wife Jessica Seinfeld were also at the presentation.