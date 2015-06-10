Taylor Swift Keds let you strut the streets like an NYC Global Ambassador

NYC Global Ambassador has partnered with Keds for some very 1989-esque shoes.

You may not be able to walk the midtown streets with Taylor Swift, but you can strut the city in her “style.”

Keds, which is an official tour sponsor of Swift’s 1989 World Tour, has released a limited edition line of sneakers to “complete the perfect concert outfit.” Or to constantly remind your feet the year in which Ms. Swift was born.

The collection includes sneakers listing the cities in the European portion of Swift’s tour, slip-ons with a seagull print and ‘1989’ embroidered on the heel and the new ‘Welcome to NY’ sneakers featuring the Manhattan skyline and a heart-shaped Taylor Swift charm.

The $55 shoes are available exclusively at Nordstrom.com, which has no NYC stores to date. Very New York, Tay Tay.

While the NYC Global Ambassador’s sneaker line may appeal more to tourists than New Yorkers, we’ll still be on the lookout for Swift rocking the Keds on 35th Street.