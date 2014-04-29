Try this matcha smoothie at home

Here’s a tasty smoothy that is great for breakfast or after a workout.

Matcha has more antioxidants than a brewed cup of green tea. Photo Credit: Michael Pisarri / Michael Pisarri

Matcha doesn’t just have to be used as a tea. For a tasty smoothie that features the powdered green tea, nutritionist Lauren Slayton, the author of “The Little Book of Thin” and founder of Foodtrainers, concocted this blend.

“This smoothie is great for breakfast and is the ideal postworkout beverage,” says Slayton.

In addition to the antioxidant powerhouse that is matcha, the colada is also packed with bromelain, thanks to the presence of pineapple, which is helpful for swelling or inflammation; potassium, due to the avocado and coconut water; and good fat (the avocado again), which can help absorb fat-soluble nutrients.

Matcha Colada

Makes 1 serving

Ingredients

4-6 oz. coconut water (or water)

1/2 teaspoon matcha powder

1 cup fresh or frozen pineapple or papaya

1 scoop protein powder (Sunwarrior or Tera’s Whey)

1 cup greens (microgreens, spinach or kale)

1/3 avocado, peeled and roughly chopped

1 slice peeled fresh ginger (the size of a penny)

1 handful ice cubes

6 drops NuStevia

Directions

Place coconut water or water in a high-powered blender followed by the other ingredients in the order given. Blend well and serve.