Bubble Party blowing up in Union Square Saturday

There is no party like a Bubble Party, because a Bubble Party don’t pop.

Breaking, or, um, popping news.

The Union Square Park Bubble Party is going down Saturday, June 13 from 3 to 5 p.m. in Union Square.

The event, sponsored by dating app Happn, will feature a large amount of, well, bubbles in the park, as well as an intense Bubble Battle in an effort to help NYC singles meet and emerge, like Glenda the Good Witch, from their “dating bubbles.”

Guests will break the ice by blowing millions of bubbles using all sorts of bubble-blowing tools, from wands to bubble guns.

So come for the bubbles, and stay for the potential man/woman of your dreams. Whatever floats your boat.