Cops say this man repeatedly stabbed patron at Manhattan grocery store

Detectives have identified the assailant who violently stabbed a 35-year-old man in a Manhattan bodega early on Sunday morning.

Police said the victim suffered multiple stab wounds to his torso and slash wounds to his arms. He’s now in critical but stable condition at Bellevue Hospital.

Law enforcement sources said the attack happened at 12:30 a.m. on March 8 inside the grocery store at 201 West 14th St.

Cops said that the suspect — identified as Goni Guzman, 30 — got into a verbal argument with the victim inside the location. The dispute led Guzman to allegedly stab the victim near the entrance; part of the assault was caught on tape.

Following the stabbing, Guzman allegedly fled the location in an unknown direction.

The video footage police released Sunday showed Guzman sitting at a bar on the day of the incident. He has black hair and a tattoo on the inner part of his forearm.

Cops said Guzman was last seen wearing a black-and-gray jacket, a white shirt, gray pants and dark colored sneakers.