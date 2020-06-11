Cops still seeking looters who pilfered $500K in items from Leica Store in SoHo

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

As many as two dozen looters raided the high-end Leica Store in SoHo during the George Floyd protests last month and stole more than a half-million dollars in merchandise, police reported.

The NYPD’s still searching for the pillagers who ransacked the shop, located at 460 West Broadway, at 10:15 p.m. on May 31.

According to law enforcement sources, an unidentified man hurled an object through the front door and got inside. He remove assorted camera equipment before taking off on a Citi Bike southbound along West Broadway.

Video footage that the NYPD released on June 11 shows the culprit pedaling away on a Citi Bike shortly after invading the store.

The breached entry allowed for 20-25 other culprits to walk inside the Leica and get their hands on camera equipment, computers and checks.

All told, the looters walked away with $550,000 in items, police noted. Cops released on Thursday the images of two pillagers.

The incident, along with other looting in the neighborhood, was reported to the 1st Precinct.

Anyone with information regarding the looters’ whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.