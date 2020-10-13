Creep still on the loose for sexually abusing young woman in West Village

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Detectives need the public’s help in finding the deviant who sexually abused a 20-year-old woman in the West Village over the weekend.

The NYPD released on Oct. 12 video of the creep sought for the attack, which occurred at 2:36 a.m. on Oct. 11 in the area of Barrow and Greenwich Streets.

Law enforcement sources said the suspect approached the victim from behind and pushed her to the ground. He then claimed to have a gun, but police sources said he did not display a firearm.

Authorities stated that the suspect sexually abused the victim’s genitalia, then fled on foot eastbound along Barrow Street.

The incident was reported to the 6th Precinct. The victim was evaluated at Mount Sinai Beth Israel Hospital.

Police described the suspect as a man wearing a t-shirt and baseball cap. The video footage, taken near the scene, shows the perpetrator wearing a shirt with the Adidas logo on the front.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.