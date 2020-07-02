Deranged man slashes 2-year-old boy in face near Morningside Park

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Detectives are looking for the heartless attacker who slashed a 2-year-old boy’s face in Morningside Park for no apparent reason on Wednesday morning.

Police said the random assault took place at 9:30 a.m. on July 1 in the area of West 110th Street and Morningside Drive in Manhattan.

According to law enforcement sources, the deranged man approached the child as the youngster walked with his mother along West 110th Street. Without warning or reason, cops said, the suspect sliced the boy’s face with an unknown sharp object.

Following the attack, police reported, the deviant fled on foot westbound along West 110th Street.

The incident was reported to the 26th Precinct. EMS units removed the boy to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital, where he received treatment for a laceration above his right eye.

On July 2, the NYPD released two videos of the perpetrator as he ran from the scene. Cops described him as standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall with short black hair, who was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark-colored shorts, black socks and black sneakers.

One of the videos shows the suspect running away while attempting to cover his face with his t-shirt.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.