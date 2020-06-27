Miscreant in Manhattan burns sleeping homeless man with firework: cops

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Cops need the public’s help in finding the tough guy who burned a sleeping homeless man on a Manhattan street with an ignited firework.

Police said the incident happened at 4 a.m. on June 22 along Malcolm X Boulevard between West 113th and West 114th Streets in Harlem.

According to law enforcement sources, the miscreant saw the 66-year-old homeless man sleeping on the sidewalk and apparently decided to deliver a rude awakening.

Cops said the perpetrator lit a firework and hurled it at the victim. The firework then detonated, burning the homeless man’s back and leg.

The suspect had fled the scene by the time officers from the 28th Precinct and EMS arrived.

Paramedics brought the victim to St. Luke’s Hospital in stable condition.

On June 27, the NYPD released video footage showing the perpetrator throwing the ignited firework at the victim.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.