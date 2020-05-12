Money-hungry robber swipes woman’s cash at Chelsea grocery store

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Detectives are looking for the thief who recently robbed a woman of her cash inside a grocery store in Chelsea.

The NYPD released on Monday night video footage of the crook behind the caper that took place at 4 p.m. on May 8 inside the City Gourmet Market at 338 8th Ave.

According to law enforcement sources, the suspect approached a 28-year-old woman and asked her for money. When she refused his request, cops said, he reached inside her jacket and removed $300 in cash, then fled the location in an unknown direction.

The robbery was reported to the 10th Precinct.

Security camera video taken inside the establishment shows the suspect talking with the victim. He’s pictured wearing a blue jacket, light blue pants and dark-colored sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.