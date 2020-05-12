Quantcast
FacebookTwitterEmail
ChelseaManhattanPolice & FirePolice & FireThe Villager

Money-hungry robber swipes woman’s cash at Chelsea grocery store

Robert Pozarycki
41 mins ago
The suspect behind a robbery inside the City Gourmet Market on 8th Avenue in Chelsea on May 8, 2020. (Photo via Google Maps/Inset courtesy of NYPD)

Detectives are looking for the thief who recently robbed a woman of her cash inside a grocery store in Chelsea. 

The NYPD released on Monday night video footage of the crook behind the caper that took place at 4 p.m. on May 8 inside the City Gourmet Market at 338 8th Ave.

According to law enforcement sources, the suspect approached a 28-year-old woman and asked her for money. When she refused his request, cops said, he reached inside her jacket and removed $300 in cash, then fled the location in an unknown direction.

The robbery was reported to the 10th Precinct.

Security camera video taken inside the establishment shows the suspect talking with the victim. He’s pictured wearing a blue jacket, light blue pants and dark-colored sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

You may also like

AMNY Newsletter

Eat it. Drink it. Do it. Tackle the city, with our help.