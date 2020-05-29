VIDEOS: Second day of protests in Manhattan in wake of George Floyd police-involved death

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Hundreds of protesters are at Foley Square in Manhattan Friday afternoon marching for justice following the police-involved death of unarmed George Floyd in Minneapolis earlier this week.

It’s the second straight day of protests in New York City connected to Floyd’s death, and comes just hours after prosecutors charged one of the officers involved with murder and manslaughter.

Chanting “No justice, no peace!” among other slogans, the protesters demanded not only justice for Floyd but also an end to acts of police brutality and racial profiling.

Many of the protesters wore masks during the proceedings to protect themselves amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

There were choice words as well for President Trump, whose inflammatory tweet brought condemnation from lawmakers across the country. (WARNING: Graphic language, viewer discretion advised).

During the demonstration, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Police Commissioner Dermot Shea spoke at City Hall urging all involved in the Foley Square protest — and another march scheduled later tonight near the Barclays Center in Brooklyn — to exercise caution and avoid lashing out.

“What we’re seeing is that pain and anger that people have grown up with and never for a moment have been able to get away from — that, at any given moment, they might be singled out for who they are and the results might be deadly,” de Blasio said. “To all who are protesting, please, even if you’re expressing that pain and anger, please remember how important it is to protest peacefully. The only way we’re going to make things right is by somehow finding a way to work together.”

Shea acknowledged that protests on Thursday at Union Square resulted in confrontations that ended with dozens of arrests and a number of officers injured. He stated that the officers patrolling the demonstrations would be respectful of the protesters’ rights, but nonetheless implored the marchers to be careful.

“Our goal is simple: to allow people to peacefully assemble and voice their opinions and concern. We’ll do whatever we can with the protest organizers is to make sure this happens,” the commissioner said. “We’re asking everyone to exercise caution, do this safely. Let’s come together not only as a city but as a country. Protesting is part of the American way of life, but let’s do it responsibility and not in a way that endangers anyone further.”

Videos by Todd Maisel and Alejandra O’Connell-Domenech