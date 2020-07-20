Suspect sought for injuring two in early-morning Manhattan shooting: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Cops are looking for a suspect that injured two men in a Manhattan shooting last week.

According to police, at 12:55 a.m. on July 16 an unknown man was seen firing several shots near the LaGuardia Houses, located at 65 Jefferson Street. As a result, a 21-year-old man was struck in the foot and a 20-year-old man was struck in the buttocks.

The first victim was transported to NYC Health & Hospitals/Bellevue by EMS in stable condition, and the second victim was transported by private means to NYC Health & Hospitals/Harlem, also in stable condition.

The suspect is described as an adult man with a dark complexion and was last seen wearing a black sweater with a white stripe on the left arm and blue jeans.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.