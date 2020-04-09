Trio of aid foundations donate meals to Manhattan communities

BY GRANT LANCASTER

A trio of aid organizations partnered with a restaurant in Inwood on Thursday to give out more than 1,000 meals to the community there, many of whom have been hit hard by the COVID-19 viral outbreak.

SOMOS Community Care, World Central Kitchen and the Maestro Cares Foundation distributed meals to Inwood residents at local restaurant La Nueva España.

These groups stepped in to provide meals after hearing that the Latino community in the area has been particularly affected by the pandemic.

SOMOS Community Care is a New-York-based group of 2,500 immigrant doctors serving primarily low-income immigrant communities in the city.

World Central Kitchen is an organization that donates meals to affected communities after natural disasters, founded by celebrity chef Jose Andres.

The Maestro Cares Foundation is a group that builds schools and homes for impoverished people in the United States and Latin America with the goal of improving education systems.