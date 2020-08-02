Van driver fatally strikes woman in hit-and-run on Chelsea street

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Detectives are looking for the van driver who struck and killed a 29-year-old woman on a Chelsea street early Sunday morning and fled the scene.

Law enforcement sources said the incident happened at 5:09 a.m. on Aug. 2 at the corner of West 23rd Street and 7th Avenue.

According to police, the victim was attempting to cross West 23rd Street from south to north when the unidentified driver, behind the wheel of a van, struck her while traveling eastbound on the roadway.

Despite hitting the woman, authorities said, the driver did not stop his vehicle and continued traveling eastbound on West 23rd Street.

Officers from the 13th Precinct and EMS units responded to a 911 call about the collision. Upon arrival, cops found the victim unconscious and unresponsive with head and body trauma.

Paramedics rushed the victim to Bellevue Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Police have withheld her identity, pending family notification.

No arrests have been made at this time. The NYPD Collision Investigation Squad is handling the case.