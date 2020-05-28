Safe thief smashed way into Greenwich Village convenience mart

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Detectives need the public’s help in finding the crook who broke into a Greenwich Village grocery store earlier this month and stole a safe containing cash.

Police said the break-in occurred sometime before 10:20 a.m. on May 2 inside the Grab & Go Grocery at 388 6th Ave., between Waverly Place and West 8th Street.

According to law enforcement sources, police determined that the burglar damaged the front window of the store and got inside. He removed a safe that contained $1,500 in cash and fled the location.

An investigation revealed that the crook entered the adjacent West 4th Street subway station entrance moments after the break-in.

Cops said a 38-year-old male employee found the window damage and reported the theft to the 6th Precinct.

The NYPD released on May 27 security camera images of the perpetrator, who appears to have a light complexion and a dark beard. He’s shown wearing a black hat, a gray hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.