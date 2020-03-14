Suspect sought for fatally stabbing man at Harlem intersection

A 27-year-old man was stabbed to death on the streets of Harlem on Friday night, police reported.

Cops said the stabbing occurred at 11:31 p.m. on March 13 at the corner of West 144th Street and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard.

Officers from the 32nd Precinct responded to a 911 call about the incident and found the victim with multiple stab wounds to his torso.

Paramedics rushed the man to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem, where he was pronounced dead. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.