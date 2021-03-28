Despite public effort, unidentified man killed in hit and run in the Bronx | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Although the public tried to intervene in the death of a man seen walking against the direction of traffic in the Bronx, they were unfortunately too late. By the time EMS and police arrived on the scene, they found the unidentified man in the middle of the roadway, dead.

The incident occurred on March 27 at approximately 9:12 p.m. in the vicinity of Exit 12 on the busy Major Deegan Expressway. EMS and police from the 50th precinct rushed to the scene after a 911 call detailing this dangerous behavior was received. Declared deceased at the scene, the man had suffered severe trauma to his head after being struck by an unknown vehicle that fled the crime scene, authorities report.

NYPD have not yet released any details about what the man was doing on the highway add the NYPD’s Collision Investigation are conducting an investigation.

