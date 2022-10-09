Ask the MTA | Express bus driver shortage, subway wi-fi, and LIRR to Grand Central

amNewYork Metro, in conjunction with the MTA, present “Ask the MTA,” a column where MTA officials answer your questions about transit service in New York City. If you have a question for the MTA about subways, buses, commuter rails and more, email askthemta[@]amny.com.

Q: When will the MTA address the express bus driver shortage? Are there plans to hire more bus drivers – given many of the BxM1 and BM2 buses do not run in the morning because of driver shortages? – Al V.

A: We average 95% service delivery daily, running full schedules with operators who have grown in number by the hundreds since we started hiring again following a pandemic-era freeze. In fact, we’ve essentially reached pre-COVID vacancy levels while continuing to manage higher-than-normal absentee rates. It’s a credit to our incredible employees and the accelerated training program implemented by our management team. – Frank Annicaro, SVP, New York City Transit Department of Buses

Q: When will the entire subway system have Wi-fi connectivity? – Monica K.

A: All underground stations currently have cell service and Wi-Fi, and better connectivity is on the way for the rest of the system – cell service for 418 miles of subway tunnels and Wi-Fi at all 191 above-ground subway stations and 21 Staten Island Railway stations – through the MTA’s public-private partnership with Transit Wireless. The work is ongoing and will take 10 years to complete. However, improvements are being phased in and riders will be able to use new services as each section is completed. – Fredericka Cuenca, Deputy Chief Development Officer, MTA Construction and Development

Q: When will I be able to take the LIRR directly to Grand Central? – Linda L.

A: We’re so excited to be opening Grand Central Madison service by the end of this year. There’s going to be a huge benefit for riders – some will be able to save up to 40 minutes on their commutes and systemwide, the LIRR is going to be increasing service by 41%. That means more trains running in peak hours, and not just to Manhattan; reverse commuting to Long Island is finally going to be a more realistic option. The new GCM terminal is world-class, with the best retail, restaurants and amenities East Midtown has to offer. Stay tuned for more precise timing on opening day. – Catherine Rinaldi, Interim President, Long Island Rail Road

Send us your questions at askthemta@amny.com.