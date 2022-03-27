Ask the MTA | Refunding old MetroCards and even tokens

amNewYork Metro, in conjunction with the MTA, are proud to bring back “Ask the MTA,” a column where MTA officials answer your questions about transit service in New York City. If you have a question for the MTA about subways, buses, commuter rails and more, email askthemta[@]amny.com.

Q: I had a card expire in 2020 at the height of the pandemic. When I was finally able to get to my local station to transfer money from my old to new card, I was told only certain stations could now do this. Months later when I finally got to Barclays Center station (a few miles from me), I was told she could no longer transfer the money. The clerk gave me a form and said to fill it out and mail my old card back. I would receive a refund by check. But I have still not heard back or received a refund. Please advise me as to what I might do. — Felicia Glucksman

A: We received your request and issued a refund on March 8 to the credit card used to purchase the original MetroCard. Depending on your bank, it may take a few days for the money to appear in your account.

As a reminder, customers have up to a year from the expiration date to transfer value from an old Pay-Per-Ride MetroCard to a new one at any of our vending machines. After that, you need to send your card to the Customer Claims office in Brooklyn within another 12 months. Postage-paid envelopes are available at station booths.

The process is slightly different for reduced-fare customers, who have up to one year to transfer expired value to their new reduced-fare card via Mobile Sales or by visiting 3 Stone St. or one of the 13 station booths where we process these transactions:

• 161 St-Yankee Stadium (B, D, 4), Booth N203 in the Bronx

• E 180 St (2, 5), Booth R325, in the Bronx

• Pelham Bay Park (6), Booth R423, in the Bronx

• Atlantic Av Barclays Center (B, Q, 2, 3, 4, 5), Booth R610, in Brooklyn

• Crown Heights Utica Av (3, 4), Booth R626, in Brooklyn

• Kings Highway (B, Q), Booth B24, in Brooklyn

• 42 St-Times Square (N, Q, R, S, W,1, 2, 3, 7), Booth R151 or Booth R168, in Manhattan

• 96 St (1, 2, 3), Booth R168, in Manhattan

• Fulton St (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, A, C, J, Z), Booth N95, in Manhattan

• Flushing Main St (7), Booth R533, in Queens

• Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Av (E, F, M, R, 7), Booth N324, in Queens

• Jamaica Center-Parsons Archer (E, J, Z) Booth N606, in Queens

• St George (SIR) on Staten Island

After one year, reduced-fare customers would need to send their cards to the Customer Claims office.

— Michael Ellinas, Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, New York City Transit

Q: Can I sell back old Subway tokens? I have many Five Boro and Bullseye Tokens. Please advise me as to how to proceed to obtain reimbursement for them. — Lorraine Porter-Bell

A: While subway tokens have been out of circulation for quite some time, you can bring them to the MTA Treasury at 3 Stone Street in Lower Manhattan to be reimbursed for the token’s face value — $1.50 for each Five Borough Token and $1.25 for each Bulls Eye Token.

— Michael Ellinas, Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, New York City Transit

Send us your questions at askthemta@amny.com.