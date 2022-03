Ask the MTA | Refunding old MetroCards and even tokens

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

amNewYork Metro, in conjunction with the MTA, are proud to bring back “Ask the MTA,” a column where MTA officials answer your questions about transit service in New York City. If you have a question for the MTA about subways, buses, commuter rails and more, email askthemta[@]amny.com.

Q: I had a card expire in 2020 at the height of the pandemic. When I was finally able to get to my local station to transfer money from my old to new card, I was told only certain stations could now do this. Months later when I finally got to Barclays Center station (a few miles from me), I was told she could no longer transfer the money. The clerk gave me a form and said to fill it out and mail my old card back. I would receive a refund by check. But I have still not heard back or received a refund. Please advise me as to what I might do. — Felicia Glucksman

A: We received your request and issued a refund on March 8 to the credit card used to purchase the original MetroCard. Depending on your bank, it may take a few days for the money to appear in your account.

As a reminder, customers have up to a year from the expiration date to transfer value from an old Pay-Per-Ride MetroCard to a new one at any of our vending machines. After that, you need to send your card to the Customer Claims office in Brooklyn within another 12 months. Postage-paid envelopes are available at station booths.

The process is slightly different for reduced-fare customers, who have up to one year to transfer expired value to their new reduced-fare card via Mobile Sales or by visiting 3 Stone St. or one of the 13 station booths where we process these transactions:

• 161 St-Yankee Stadium (B, D, 4), Booth N203 in the Bronx

• E 180 St (2, 5), Booth R325, in the Bronx

• Pelham Bay Park (6), Booth R423, in the Bronx

• Atlantic Av Barclays Center (B, Q, 2, 3, 4, 5), Booth R610, in Brooklyn

• Crown Heights Utica Av (3, 4), Booth R626, in Brooklyn

• Kings Highway (B, Q), Booth B24, in Brooklyn

• 42 St-Times Square (N, Q, R, S, W,1, 2, 3, 7), Booth R151 or Booth R168, in Manhattan

• 96 St (1, 2, 3), Booth R168, in Manhattan

• Fulton St (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, A, C, J, Z), Booth N95, in Manhattan

• Flushing Main St (7), Booth R533, in Queens

• Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Av (E, F, M, R, 7), Booth N324, in Queens

• Jamaica Center-Parsons Archer (E, J, Z) Booth N606, in Queens

• St George (SIR) on Staten Island

After one year, reduced-fare customers would need to send their cards to the Customer Claims office.

— Michael Ellinas, Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, New York City Transit

Q: Can I sell back old Subway tokens? I have many Five Boro and Bullseye Tokens. Please advise me as to how to proceed to obtain reimbursement for them. — Lorraine Porter-Bell

A: While subway tokens have been out of circulation for quite some time, you can bring them to the MTA Treasury at 3 Stone Street in Lower Manhattan to be reimbursed for the token’s face value — $1.50 for each Five Borough Token and $1.25 for each Bulls Eye Token.

— Michael Ellinas, Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, New York City Transit

