Argument led to deadly Bronx shooting in apartment building lobby: NYPD

Bronx detectives are looking for the suspects behind the killing of a 33-year-old man in an apartment building on Friday afternoon.

Trevor Roberts, 33, of East New York Avenue in Brooklyn was shot dead in the lobby of 1690 East 174th St. in Soundview at about 3 p.m. on March 10, police reported.

According to law enforcement sources, Roberts had engaged in a dispute with two other men that quickly turned violent.

Police sources said it’s not clear which of the two suspects pulled the trigger on Roberts, who was shot in the chest. Both perpetrators had fled the scene by the time officers from the 43rd Precinct arrived in response to a 911 call about the shooting.

Authorities said Roberts had a firearm in his possession; it’s not clear whether he had pulled it out before or after he was wounded.

EMS rushed him to Jacobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.