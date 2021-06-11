NYC SHOOTINGS: Two men dead following separate early-morning shootings in the Bronx and Brooklyn

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Two men died of their injuries during two separate shootings in the Bronx and Brooklyn early Friday morning.

Police say that at 12:46 a.m. on June 11, officers responded to a 911 call of a person shot in front of 1741 East 172 Street in the Bronx. Upon their arrival, cops found 18-year-old Ameen Johnson, of Schely Avenue, with gunshot wounds to his back and shoulder.

EMS rushed Johnson to NYC Health & Hospitals/Jacobi, where he was pronounced dead.

Over in Brooklyn, the NYPD responded to a 911 call regarding a person shot at the intersection of Miller Avenue and Fulton Street at 5:19 a.m. that same morning. Upon their arrival, officers found a 39-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive, with a gunshot wound to the head.

EMS declared the victim dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.

No arrests have been made in either incident. The investigations are ongoing.