Bronx detectives look for shooter who took man's life near bodega | amNewYork

A 35-year-old man was shot to death near a Bronx bodega on Friday afternoon, and detectives are still looking for the suspect who pulled the trigger on him.

Law enforcement sources said the shooting took place at about 5:16 p.m. on March 5 in the vicinity of Rosedale and East Tremont Avenues in Van Nest.

Officers from the 43rd Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found the unidentified man unconscious and unresponsive at the scene, with at least one gunshot wound to his head.

Paramedics rushed the victim to Jacobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

The motive and the circumstances leading up to the shooting remained unclear as of Saturday morning, police sources said.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, cops said.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.