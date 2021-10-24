SEE IT: Brazen gunmen shoot Bronx man in possible gang-related attack at barber shop

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

He came looking for a haircut; they came looking to cut him down.

Cops in the Bronx are looking for two brazen gunmen caught on camera shooting a young man inside a barber shop on Friday night in a possibly gang-related murder attempt.

Police released on Sunday morning disturbing video of the shooting, which happened at about 6:45 p.m. on Oct. 22 inside the 13 Barber Shop at 250 East Gun Hill Road in Norwood.

The footage shows the 22-year-old victim sitting inside the shop when the first gunman arrives on the scene. Almost as soon as he entered, the perpetrator blasts a shot at the victim, striking him in the stomach and causing him to fall out of his chair. The other workers and patrons inside the establishment scrambled to take cover.

The gunman then passes his handgun over to the second shooter, who took aim at the wounded victim and opened fire, striking him in the leg.

After firing a second time, and apparently missing, the shooter and the first suspect fled the location. They were last seen heading northbound on East Gun Hill Road toward Kings College Place.

The incident was reported to the 52nd Precinct. EMS rushed the victim to Jacobi Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. No other injuries were reported.

Police described the first shooter as a man with a medium complexion and a slim build, who wore a black balaclava, a white t-shirt over a black long-sleeved shirt, dark-colored pants and white sneakers.

The second gunman, authorities said, was also a man with a medium complexion and a slim build, who wore a black hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or the suspects’ whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.