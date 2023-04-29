Bronx home invaders terrorize family, threaten to shoot 5-year-old boy in front of his mother

Three Bronx home invaders who terrorized a family while stealing tens of thousands of dollars in cash from their home remain at large, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said the terrible trio pointed a gun at a 5-year-old boy and threatened to shoot him in front of his 30-year-old mother if their demands for cash weren’t met. Although the boy was not injured in the robbery, authorities noted, his 58-year-old grandmother was not so lucky, as one of the attackers pistolwhipped her.

On Saturday morning, the NYPD released images and video of the suspects behind the home invasion, which occurred at about 8 a.m. on the morning of April 26 at an apartment building in the vicinity of Gates Place and West Gun Hill Road in Williamsbridge.

The video footage shows the suspects gathering in the building lobby, then making their way into the 30-year-old woman’s apartment.

Once the victim had opened the door, cops said, the trio pushed their way inside the apartment, and one of the suspects displayed a firearm.

The armed crook then pointed the weapon at the woman’s 5-year-old boy and threatened to shoot him unless she provided them with cash, law enforcement sources noted.

Seconds later, police said, the suspects pistolwhipped the woman’s 58-year-old mother, then forced the 30-year-old woman into a back bedroom. There, the trio removed a strongbox safe which contained $40,000 in cash.

After obtaining the safe, NYPD sources reported, the three robbers fled the apartment. Two of the suspects were seen jumping into a gray sedan outside the apartment building, while a third individual fled in a dark blue SUV.

The home invasion was reported to the 52nd Precinct. Police said the 58-year-old woman sustained a minor injury, but refused medical attention; both the 30-year-old woman and the 5-year-old boy were not physically injured.

Police believe the three invaders were all adult males between 18 and 20 years of age, standing about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with light complexions and a slim build.

One of the suspects wore a black face mask, a gray hooded sweatshirt with the Nike logo on the front, dark-colored pants and white sneakers. A second perpetrator wore a black face mask, a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black sneakers and white gloves.

The third suspect, police reported, wore a black face mask, a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black sneakers and white gloves

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.