NYC SHOOTINGS: Two gunned down in Queens and Brooklyn, perp sought in Bronx assault

Two men were slain on the streets of Brooklyn and Queens in a pair of separate shootings on Saturday morning, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said an unidentified shooter executed a 33-year-old man in cold blood in front of an apartment building at 1342 Bergen St. in Weeksville at 3:54 a.m. on July 24.

Officers from the 77th Precinct, responding to a 911 call, found the victim with a bullet wound to his head on the sidewalk.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the unknown shooter walked up to the victim and opened fire, then fled the scene. Police said the motive for the shooting remains unclear at this early point in the ongoing investigation.

EMS rushed the victim to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have withheld the man’s identity, pending family notification.

Earlier on Saturday morning, a man was found fatally shot in front of an auto repair shop at 105-23 150th St. in South Jamaica.

Officers from the 103rd Precinct found the unconscious man with bullet wounds to his head and torso while responding to a ShotSpotter activation at the location at about 2:46 a.m. on July 24. ShotSpotter is the NYPD’s citywide network of sensors designed to pick up possible sounds of gunfire to more quickly respond to shootings.

EMS rushed the victim to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. His identity was not released by police, pending family notification.

At this point in the ongoing investigation, police have yet to determine a possible motive for the shooting, or a description of a suspect.

Meanwhile, police released video footage of the suspect who shot a man in the buttocks during a dispute outside a Bronx store on Friday afternoon.

Law enforcement sources said the shooting happened at about 4:24 p.m. on July 23 in front of 8 West Kingsbridge Road in Kingsbridge Heights.

According to authorities, the 26-year-old victim got into a dispute with the shooter which eventually turned violent.

The video shows the suspect displaying a handgun and firing as the victim ran away, striking the man in the buttocks. The shooter then fled the scene in an unknown direction, police said.

Officers from the 52nd Precinct and EMS units responded to the incident. The victim was taken to Montefiore Hospital, where he was treated and released.

Police described the shooter as a man with a dark complexion and a thin build with short, dark braided hair, who was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, gray jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts or the two fatal shootings can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.