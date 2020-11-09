NYC SHOOTINGS: One dead, one wounded in citywide gunfire | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

One man is dead in a Brooklyn gang-related shooting, another was wounded in a Staten Island home invasion in what is considered a relatively quiet night city-wide.

The number of shootings has been coming down since the beginning of November because of the cooler temperatures, fewer people on the streets and much attention on the presidential election. Investigators say much of the remaining gun violence is still gang related.

In last night’s fatal shooting, police say that at 7:23 p.m., police from the 77th Precinct received a call of a man shot at the corner of Ralph Avenue and Lincoln Place in Weeksville, Brooklyn. Police found a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the torso and two bullet wounds to the leg.

EMS rushed the victim to Brookdale Hospital, but he could not be saved. He was later identified as Eric Ford, 28, of 105th Avenue in Jamaica, Queens.

Investigators say there is no description of the assailant at this time and police believe this shooting to be gang related. Witnesses have been so far uncooperative.

In the only other person shot overnight, investigators say that at about 9 p.m., a 47-year-old man was shot in the back after two male Blacks, wearing ski masks, attempted to break into his home at 608 Cary Avenue in Richmond Terrace, Staten Island. Police from the 120th Precinct found the victim inside the home where the two assailants engaged in a home invasion but fled after shooting the occupant of the home.

The victim was rushed to Richmond University Medical Center in stable condition. It was unclear at this time why the attackers chose his home and there are no arrests or further descriptions of the assailants at this time.

There were several incidents of shots fire throughout the city, but no others were apparently hit. In one case in East New York at 88 Miller Avenue, a man fired shots at what police believe was a neighbor and a person of interest was later taken into custody after an afternoon stand-off with emergency service cops. No charges have been filed thus far and little information was available at this time.

In addition, police from the 115th Precinct arrested a man in a stolen car armed with a gun. The precinct commander Tweeted the arrest yesterday.

Anyone with information in regard to any of these shootings is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.